ArkLaTex experts, customers weigh in on gas pipeline halt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following a cyber attack by Russian cybercriminals, Colonial Pipeline halted operations, causing long lines and gas shortages in parts of the country.
ArkLaTex experts are urging people not to panic — as they are hoping to fully resume operations later this week.
“I’m glad I got [gas] while I can, because I don’t think I can get it anywhere else,” driver Pat Reynolds said. “It seems like it keeps getting worse and worse.”
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of the fuel supply along the East Coast and the South, stopped operations Friday. Demand jumped 20% just three days later, on Monday, according to GasBuddy.
“The other [gas station] down there, they said it was the rain, but they also said there’s just no gas,” Reynolds said.
A representative with the Texas Food and Fuel Association said neither Texas nor Louisiana have seen significant impacts.
“I’ve seen [the gas stations] get crowded,” driver Shemara Thomas said. “I’m not trying to freak out about it. I’m trying to just get what I need and not take all the gas from everybody else.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Colonial Pipeline’s website was down. Portions of the pipeline are online by manual control.
