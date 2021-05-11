“All it takes is one storm:” Preparing for the 2021 hurricane season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2021 hurricane season officially begins on June 1 - just 20 days away. Now is the time to get ready.
This week marks Hurricane Preparedness Week, an opportunity to plan for whatever brews in the coming months. According to the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Association, there are a number of steps you and you family can take ahead of the expected above-average season:
- Determine your risk
- Do you live along the coast or near an area that is prone to flooding?
- Develop an evacuation plan
- If you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, identify and locate multiple options to flee to
- Plan several routes
- If you have pets, have a plan
- Assemble disaster supplies
- Create a list of necessary supplies before a storm and pack accordingly
- Have enough food and water for each person for at least three days
- Have prescriptions filled and plenty of gas
- Strengthen your home
- If a hurricane is headed towards your property, cover the windows, secure loose items, move vehicle to a safe location and trim trees
- Make sure insurance is updated
- Consider flood insurance
- Check in with your insurance agent
- Keep documents with you
- Check on your neighbor
- If you have a neighbor who is elderly or disabled, make sure you speak with them to ensure they have proper supplies
- Make sure you reach out to them after the storm passes
- Write out your emergency plans
- Review and practice your plan with friends and family
- Share your plan with loved ones
- Have a contact outside of an impact area
- Keep important documents together
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle says the impending hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual. However, what matters isn’t the number of storms named, but the ones that actually make landfall.
“It just takes that one storm like we did with Laura last year to have a big impact,” said Castle. “You can have a hurricane season with very few named storms, but is very high impact.”
Since the ArkLaTex is not a coastal region, Castle said major structural damage isn’t of significant concern. However, he warns those living near trees to remain vigilant during severe weather.
“When you’re talking about winds 60 to 70 miles per hour and you have a lot of trees around your property, you can pretty well expect that some of those are going to come down.”
