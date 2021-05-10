Wet & Stormy first half of week

As we go through really the first half of the work week we are expecting more rain and thunderstorms to impact the region with the main focus being on Tuesday. This is when we expect the most widespread rain and thunderstorm activity for the region along with the coolest temperatures of the week with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We expect more wet weather for the region on Wednesday as well and that will likely keep temperatures relatively cool for the region. Finally on Thursday we should be able to begin to dry out and we are expecting much improved weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the week. Temperatures should start to rebound as well with highs on Friday back into the upper 70s.