Wet & Stormy first half of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic Mother’s Day weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking more rain and thunderstorms ahead for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a frontal boundary that will be stalling across the region through Wednesday. That means you should expect on and off rain showers for the ArkLaTex with the worst of the wet weather expected for region Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday the showers and storms should clear out of the region and our weather should improve for the rest of the week and weekend with the exception of perhaps Sunday. Temperatures this week are expected to be much cooler due to the rain with highs likely around the 70 degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday with a rebound back into the 80s likely heading into the weekend.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab the rain gear as we are expecting an unsettled start to the work week. We are still tracking very heavy rain across the extreme southern ArkLaTex with Flash Flood Warnings remaining in effect for some. We are tracking more showers and storms to flare up later this afternoon along the I-30 corridor and move south through the region. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. High temperatures this afternoon will be right around the 70 degree mark.
As we go through really the first half of the work week we are expecting more rain and thunderstorms to impact the region with the main focus being on Tuesday. This is when we expect the most widespread rain and thunderstorm activity for the region along with the coolest temperatures of the week with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We expect more wet weather for the region on Wednesday as well and that will likely keep temperatures relatively cool for the region. Finally on Thursday we should be able to begin to dry out and we are expecting much improved weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the week. Temperatures should start to rebound as well with highs on Friday back into the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking a great first half of the weekend and potentially more showers on the way for the second half. Saturday is likely to be dry with partly cloudy skies as temperatures will continue to rebound back into the 80s. Sunday does bring the potential of an isolated shower or storms, but nothing like what we are expecting the first half of the work week. Temperatures on Sunday are also likely to be in the mid-80s.
In the meantime, get ready for a very wet early part of the week! Have a great Monday!
