Two-story house destroyed in fire; 1 person escaped unharmed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews responded to the 3100 block of North Market Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a two-story house. According to SFD, it was a vacant house with no power or gas, but one person was inside.
The person inside the house was able to escape without injuries. Shreveport police have the person detained for questioning.
The vacant house was next to a business, but the business was not damaged.
Ten fire units and 25 firefighters got the flames under control by 11:29 a.m.
The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
