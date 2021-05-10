Texas felon arrested in Natchitoches Parish with infant in the vehicle

Leary was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with Texas Warrant for Parole Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under the age of 17, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.