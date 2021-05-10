Teen killed in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 154 just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
The initial investigation revealed that a car driven by Taylor Weaver, 19, of Castor was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 154 when, for reasons still under investigation, Weaver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline. Her vehicle collided with a Freightliner truck heading eastbound.
Weaver was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor, but toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troop G Troopers have investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities in 2021.
