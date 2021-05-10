Storm damage reported in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Major damage is being reported as a result of storms that raked across the ArkLaTex the afternoon and evening of Monday, May 10.
One home was destroyed, roofs were ripped off others, vehicles and utility poles were damaged and trees were downed in Red River Parish, a law officer there told KSLA News 12.
KSLA News 12 also has been advised that there’s damage to houses and trees along Louisiana Highway 514 west of Hall Summit.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team’s velocity tracker showed a possible tornado or strong winds moved through that area.
And the National Weather Service office in Shreveport reports that one-inch hail fell there about 4:29 p.m.
The Weather Service also says there have been reports of thunderstorm wind damage at the same time three miles southwest of Hall Summit.
Trees are down throughout Red River Parish, including along Highway 71, Highway 371, Louisiana Highway 783, LA 514 and Spring Hill Church Road. Power lines are down and utility poles have been damaged.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
