Shreveport police respond to report of a shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.
Caddo 911 records show Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency at Missouri Avenue at Greenwood Road at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
A dispatcher later confirmed that the medics transported no one because the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
A minute after the medics were dispatched, a half dozen police units responed to a report of a shooting on Pershing Boulevard between Missouri Avenue and Kings Highway, dispatch records show.
And at 10:10 p.m., a shooting was reported on Illinois Avenue between Kennedy Drive and Curtis Lane.
Further details are not yet available.
