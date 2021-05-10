Rain continues with heavy downpours through Wednesday

Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 80%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered with heavy downpours at times. This is from a stalled cold front just to our south. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Since the cold front will be south of the ArkLaTex, temperatures will also be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s.