Rain continues with heavy downpours through Wednesday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will continue off and on for the next few days. More rain will be likely Tuesday afternoon and evening before winding down on Wednesday.
This evening will be wet. More rain will be scattered around the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will be around 50-70%. You will need to keep that umbrella handy if you are planning on being outside at all. Temperatures will gradually cool down to the mid 60s.
Overnight will have more off and on rain. There could be some heavy spots at times. For the most part it will be isolated, so it will not rain all night. Rain chances are still up to 70%. temperatures will be a little cool and we will start Tuesday off in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 80%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered with heavy downpours at times. This is from a stalled cold front just to our south. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Since the cold front will be south of the ArkLaTex, temperatures will also be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s.
Wednesday will still have more rain around. As of now, there is a 40% chance of showers. Most of the rain will be in the morning, but a couple more showers will be possible in the afternoon. Anything we do see later in the day will not be as heavy. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s.
Finally by Thursday and Friday I am optimistic that the rain will be gone. I have a zero percent chance of rain for both days. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, while Friday will be mostly sunny. So, look for those clouds to clear later Thursday and overnight. We are several days out, so it could change. The likelihood of the rain coming back is very low however. Temperatures will get back up to the mid 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday.
Then by this weekend, we will be dry again on Saturday, but a couple showers may return on Sunday. So, early indications show at least half of the weekend will be nice! Even on Sunday, there is only a 30% chance for a couple isolated storms. temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.
Have a great week, and stay dry!
