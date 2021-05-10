Price of lumber skyrockets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The price of lumber is skyrocketing across the country and is affecting home building projects.
It’s been hurdle after hurdle for those rebuilding their homes after the storms. Many homes in Southwest Louisiana are in the process of being rebuilt, though for many, the cost of lumber has slowed the process as the price continues to climb.
“Now this, I’m not really sure about the wood. The wood has just gone out of control, and I don’t know how these people are going to be able to rebuild their houses,” said local contractor Karen Kritzer.
Kritzer said that home construction cost are tens of thousands more due to the surge of lumber prices.
“People won’t be able to fix their house and then new young people wanting to build a house,” Kritzer said. “The price is just going to be insane.”
Though the price hike is nationwide, here in Southwest Louisiana, the need has greatly increased since the hurricanes.
“Once their insurance pays, because for many people it’s still their insurance hasn’t paid, but once it pays, the lumber’s almost doubled, and if they give them the amount from what the price was two months ago, it’s still going to be more now by the time they actually get it done, so it’s concerning,” Kritzer said.
Approaching another hurricane season, many have not yet been able to piece their homes back together.
“I just look at all those blue tarps and I want to cry because you know, here we are, we’ve been a year, and these people don’t even have a roof yet.”
Kritzer also said she feels the people of Southwest Louisiana are being taken advantage of after already being hit with the hurricanes and now being in need of expensive materials to rebuild.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.