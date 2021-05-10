Preparing for termite season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While termites are active year round, most species of subterranean termites tend to swarm in the spring and summer months in Louisiana.
Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain is reminding property owners to remain vigilant and protect their properties.
“We have a wet climate especially this time of year, and termite colonies are constantly looking for new food sources,” Strain said. “Now is the time to take proactive measures to prevent termites from destroying your investments.”
Strain offers these tips to help protect properties:
- Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes and outside faucets on your home.
- Turn off outside lights at night, or use yellow bulbs to avoid attracting swarming termites.
- Repair rotting wood on fascia, soffit and exterior wood surfaces.
- Pick up any wood lying on the ground under and around your home.
- Store firewood away from your home.
- Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.
- Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.
- Do not allow water to pool next to the slab or under your home. Drain the water away.
- Most importantly, use only licensed and certified pest control professionals for termite treatments.
Between professional inspections, property owners should look for mud tubes on slabs, piers or walls, pinholes in wallboards, softness in flooring, or blisters in paint or wallpaper.
You can call the LDAF at (225) 925-4578 to find out which companies are certified and licensed. Treatments and annual inspections by a licensed, insured and bonded pest control company are a good termite preventative.
For more information, visit the LDAF website.
