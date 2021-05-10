NPSO arrest Metairie man following 75-mile chase

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Metairie man was arrested in Rapides Parish following a 75-mile chase that started on I-49 north of Powhatan.
On the morning of Sunday, May 9 around 9:15, NPSO clocked a vehicle traveling southbound at 88 miles per hour in a 75 mph speed zone on I-49.
A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle sped up. The deputy contacted other deputies around the Natchitoches area to BOLO for the vehicle.
Deputies spotted the vehicle near Natchitoches but soon lost sight of it. Motorists called about a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-49 near Natchitoches.
Deputies continued to patrol the area, then spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the I-49 on-ramp at Natchitoches.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle again, with the vehicle reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing other motorists on the shoulder.
The pursuit continued southbound into Rapides Parish where Louisiana State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputies joined in the pursuit.
As the pursuit continued through Rapides Parish, the violator avoided tire deflation devices deployed by LSP near Alexandria.
Multiple units continued the pursuit into south Rapides Parish where the suspect was eventually boxed in, stopped and taken into custody after crashing into a Rapides unit.
No one was injured.
Kevin I. Williams, 39, of Metairie, was placed under arrest and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- speeding
- two counts of aggravated flight from an officer
- two counts of careless and reckless operation
- two counts of child desertion
- St. Tammany Parish warrant for issuing worthless checks
- New Orleans warrant for home improvement fraud
Williams’s two daughters, ages 10 and 11, were also in the vehicle.
Additional charges are pending in Rapides Parish.
Williams remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.