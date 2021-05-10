Marshall ISD no longer requiring masks on campus, at events

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Face masks are no longer required for students, staff or visitors in Marshall ISD.
The district said on Monday that those who wish to wear a face covering will still be encouraged to do so, but the choice will be optional for everyone beginning Tuesday.
“We encourage everyone to make the best decision for themselves based on individual choice and individual needs, but as of Tuesday, May 11, we will no longer be requiring a face covering in MISD,” said Dr. Richele Langley, MISD Superintendent. “As of now, our plan will continue to be face masks optional going into next school year but we will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 throughout the summer and be prepared to make any changes should they become necessary.”
The district instituted a mask mandate at the beginning of school last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was lifted by the governor on March 2, leaving local school districts free to choose whether or not to require them on their own campuses.
At the time, MISD continued the face mask requirement due to quarantine guidelines established by the CDC and recommended by the Texas Education Agency regarding those in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. The district also felt it necessary to allow ample time for staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wished to do so, while also monitoring the district’s COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Two months later, after a continuing review of the data related to COVID-19 in the district, district administration says they have decided to lift the local mask requirement and make it optional for the last three weeks of the school year, beginning Tuesday.
As of Friday, May, 7, there were a total of six active cases of COVID-19 among MISD students and personnel, with an additional 20 in quarantine due to being in close contact with an active case.
The district’s largest campus, Marshall High School, had zero cases and zero quarantines as of that date., the district says. Langley also added that the masks-optional policy would also be in effect at Marshall High School graduation, which is scheduled for Friday, May 21, at 7:00 in Maverick Stadium. There will also be no limits on attendance at graduation, and both home and visitors side will be open. The last day of school in MISD is Thursday, May 27.
