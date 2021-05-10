Marshall authorities investigating fatal shooting incident

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at the Wendy’s on East End Boulevard North on Sunday, May 9 just after midnight.
Officers arriving on the scene found a sedan with the front passenger door open located near the dumpsters. One person was partially in the vehicle and two other people sitting next to the dumpster.
The man inside the vehicle was identified as Julius Smith, 30, of Marshall, had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.
No arrests have been made. The two other people in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.
This investigation is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence.
Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to encourage to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543.
