Gregg County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in homicide investigation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a person who may have information regarding a recent homicide.
According to a public statement on Facebook, on Tuesday the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began investigating what has now been determined to be a homicide at a location on North White Oak Road in White Oak. Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, is specifically being sought by the sheriff’s office. He is a registered sex offender believed to be non-compliant with the conditions of his registration, in addition to being wanted by the state parole board for a parole violation.
Gilliam is described as being 6′2″, 270 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Investigator Jennifer Nieves at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, or submit the information to Gregg County Crime Stoppers by calling 903-236-STOP.
