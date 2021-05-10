Class Act: Highlighting LSU graduate Jake Crusan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Jake Crusan was born and raised in Shreveport but spent the last four years in Baton Rouge earning his degree at LSU.
Crusan was a 2021 Summa Cum Laude graduate who received a degree in engineering. He was awarded the Edward McLaughlin Dean’s Medal of Excellence for having the highest GPA in the college of engineering, and he was also a University Medalist for making all A’s during his time at LSU.
Crusan will be moving to Midland, Texas this summer to start a full-time job as a production engineer with Chevron. He has previous experience with Chevron after interning with the company three times during his time in college. He spent time in Covington, La., and Houston, Texas, interning as a production engineer, drilling engineer and reservoir engineer.
Before heading off to LSU, Crusan attended Caddo Parish Magnet High School where he was a state champion in policy debate and the champion of the debate team. He was also an All-State wrestler and captain of the wrestling team.
He was originally intending on pursuing a law degree until two of his teachers strongly recommended engineering during his senior year.
And in his free time, Crusan can solve a Rubick’s cube in 15 seconds.
