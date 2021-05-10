Car goes into ravine, seriously hurting man

First responders found two feet of water inside the vehicle

A man was fighting for his life after driving his car off the roadway and into a ravine along Shrevepark Drive just north of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Caddo Parish the night of May 10, 2021. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | May 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:26 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is fighting for his life after driving his car off the roadway and into a ravine in Caddo Parish.

The accident on Shrevepark Drive just north of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop happened at 8:25 p.m. Monday, May 10, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At least seven Caddo sheriff’s units and members of Caddo Fire District 4 responded to the wreck.

The first responders found two feet of water inside the vehicle when they arrived.

It’s not immediately clear how the vehicle wound up in the ditch.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more details.

