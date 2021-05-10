Bill to make kindergarten mandatory in La. heads to full Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to make all children in Louisiana go to kindergarten by age five has moved forward. It will now go to the full Senate for debate.
State Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Baton Rouge), who authored SB 10, estimates roughly 3,000 kids are at home right now missing out on critical early childhood education.
The governor says he’s happy to see this get the green light.
But not everyone agrees.
“This bill is really about compulsion,” said former lawmaker Woody Jenkins. “It’s about taking away the rights of our parents to decide whether their children go to kindergarten or not.”
The governor called kindergarten “vital to a student’s development” and the “foundation for success through graduation and beyond.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.