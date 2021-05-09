Tangipahoa authorities seek public’s help in locating missing teen

BEDICO, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
“17-year-old Elexia Meeker of Bedico has been missing since early this morning,” said TPSO spokesperson Dawn Panepinto. “Elexia has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her family and our detectives are worried about her.”
Meeker is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 94 lbs. She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde long hair.
Panepinto said that Meeker also has braces and pierced nose.
Authorities say that she was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black hooded jacket, black leggings.
Anyone knowing of her whereabouts is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150. LT. Beth Russell is the lead investigator.
