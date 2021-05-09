Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

We’ll stay dry this morning, but showers and storms will be on the increase by mid-afternoon. Some storms may become severe as they push through. Large hail, possibly as big as golfballs, is the primary threat. Damaging wind may also accompany the strongest storms. The tornado risk is somewhat low, but can’t be entirely ruled out. Storms will likely organize into a line that pushes from north to south eventually clearing the area by early evening.