Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Happy Mother’s Day! A cold front moving in this afternoon will be the focus for scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. As the front stalls just south of the ArkLaTex through the first half of next week more showers and storms are likely through Wednesday.
We’ll stay dry this morning, but showers and storms will be on the increase by mid-afternoon. Some storms may become severe as they push through. Large hail, possibly as big as golfballs, is the primary threat. Damaging wind may also accompany the strongest storms. The tornado risk is somewhat low, but can’t be entirely ruled out. Storms will likely organize into a line that pushes from north to south eventually clearing the area by early evening.
Ahead of the storms we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s in most spots. Once rain sets in temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s.
We’ll stay mainly quiet most of tonight, but more showers are expected to develop toward sunrise Monday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.
More showers and storms are likely on Monday. It won’t rain all day however. A few stronger storms may bring some hail with them, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures Monday will warm into the low 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more of the same with occasional showers and storms expected. Temperatures will get a little cooler with the clouds and rain around. Highs will generally run in the mid to upper 60s which is more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
By the end of the week we’ll start to dry back out and bring back the sunshine. Temperatures will also start warming back up with 80s returning again on Friday.
