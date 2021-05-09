Severe Thunderstorm Watch: A few strong storms through early evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the ArkLaTex through 9pm. A few strong to severe storms are possible ahead of a slow moving cold front. More rain and storms are likely through the middle of next week.
Storms will gradually increase through the late afternoon hours. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely, but the strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado risk is not zero, but does look fairly low. The threat of severe will end through the evening hours as storms push away from the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s and 70s this evening.
The first part of tonight will be cloudy, but quiet for most. Toward morning some showers are likely to develop. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s in most areas.
Monday won’t be a washout, but some scattered showers and a few storms are possible at times. The risk of severe weather looks low, but if any stronger storms develop they could produce some hail. Temperatures will be cooler behind our cold front ranging from the 60s to near 70 along and north of I-20, to near 80 across the southern ArkLaTex.
Rain and storms will increase on Tuesday which is expected to be the wettest day of the work week. Heavy downpours are possible at times. Temperatures will continue to be held down with highs only in the mid 60s expected.
Showers will linger on Wednesday but should begin tapering off by the end of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with morning lows in the 50s.
Sunshine and dry weather return to wrap up the week along with warmer temperatures. We’ll be back in the 70s Thursday and will likely hit 80 on Friday.
Right now the upcoming weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s. Saturday looks dry, but some showers or storms may return on Sunday.
Have a great work week ahead!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.