NOPD arrests father, son in killing of well-known Tangipahoa Parish Elvis tribute artist

By Jesse Brooks | May 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 10:23 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jason Baglio, a well-known Elvis Presley tribute artist that performed under the name “Jayson Alfano”, has died after suffering a gunshot wound, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Steele confirmed today. Steele said that the incident occurred last night and that the suspect has been arrested in New Orleans.

Baglio is a resident of Independence and launched his career in Tangipahoa Parish before becoming well known throughout the Southeast for his performance.

Livingston deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs in reference to shots fired.

“This all unfolded around 3:30 this morning,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Baglio was shot multiple times died due to his injuries. Through evidence obtained at the scene, LPSO detectives would name 28-year-old Trace Pigott as the shooter.”

Authorities say that Pigott fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was tracked to the New Orleans area where he was apprehended by NOPD.

Pigott’s father Tommy Ray, 53, was also present when Baglio was killed and fled the scene with his son, Ard said. He is now in custody in Orleans Parish as of Sunday morning.

“When located, Tommy Ray will be charged with principal to second-degree murder,” Ard said. “At this time, it’s unclear what led to the shooting.”

Trace Pigott is currently in the Orleans Parish Prison on various charges.

“We have placed a HOLD on Pigott,” Ard said. “He will eventually be transported back to Livingston Parish & processed through our Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Ard said that the incident is still subject to an active investigation.

Baglio’s fans from around the country have posted tributes on their social media pages.

With a very heavy heart I say RIP to Jayson Alfano. 😢 From the Smith family to yours, we send our blessings and prayers. An amazing performer, and person. Please help me in praying for his family.

Posted by April Smith on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Such sad news today. Jason Baglio was killed last night and went home with our Lord and Savior. I met him through Casey...

Posted by Patsy Merwin Mckinley on Saturday, May 8, 2021

I Am So Sad, RIP Jayson Alfano, You Were An Amazing Performer and an Awesome Man...😢

Posted by Susanna Dupuy Muñiz on Saturday, May 8, 2021

