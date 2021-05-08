Warm and dry Saturday, but wet and storms Sunday

Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 60%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered with some heavy downpours. This is from a stalled cold front just to our south. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Until this cold front falls apart or moves south, we will keep the showers around. Since the cold front will be south of the ArkLaTex, temperatures will also be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.