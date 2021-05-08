Warm and dry Saturday, but wet and storms Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will be very nice and beautiful with no rain! Temperatures will be warm though! Sunday will be a bit cooler, but also will have a lot of rain and storms.
For your Saturday, it will be beautiful! There will not be anything to worry about today! There is no chance of rain with ample sunshine. Temperatures will be on the warm side though. We will warm up to the mid to upper 80s. I do not expect up to surpass the 90 degree mark though. The humidity is still considered low, so it will e nice to get out and enjoy the day. Perfect weather for the Barksdale Ari show, or just being outside in general!
Sunday will have all the storms move back in. Unfortunately it falls right on Mother’s day. That just makes the day perfect for being lazy and staying inside! Storms will be developing in the afternoon and evening with some severe potential. We are under a slight risk, which is a level 2 out of 5. Hail and damaging winds are the highest risks, but are at a low to medium risk. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero. Make sure to stay weather aware Sunday evening.
Monday is going back to being wet. So, I have raised the rain chance back up to 50%. There could be some lingering showers in the morning, then more should be developing and moving in later in the afternoon. There is now also a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. Mostly looking at a wind and hail threat. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, so it will not be too warm.
Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 60%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered with some heavy downpours. This is from a stalled cold front just to our south. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Until this cold front falls apart or moves south, we will keep the showers around. Since the cold front will be south of the ArkLaTex, temperatures will also be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will still have more rain around. As of now, there is a 40% chance of rain. Most of the rain will be in the morning, but a couple more showers will be possible in the afternoon. Anything we do see later in the day will not be as bad as earlier. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s.
Finally by Thursday and Friday I am optimistic that the rain will come to an end. I have a zero percent chance of rain for both days. Thursday will be partly cloudy, while Friday will be mostly sunny. Hopefully it stays that way. We are several days out, so it could change. Temperatures will get back up to the mid 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday.
Have a great weekend! Happy Mother’s Day to all the super, awesome moms out there!!
