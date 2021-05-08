Ultimate High School Fishing Classic happening Saturday on Lake Bob Sandlin

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Plano Marine of East Texas sponsored the Ultimate High School Fishing tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, May 8.
Teams were on the water waiting to start the tournament around 6 a.m. Fishing will wrap up around 2 Saturday afternoon with weigh-in starting at 2:15.
This is the championship tournament for 2020-2021. At the weigh-in, awards and scholarships will be given out, and the winning team will receive a 2021 Skeeter ZX 150 boat.
The high school students competing in the tournament are from multiple Texas schools, including Jefferson ISD, Pleasant Grove ISD, Hallsville ISD, Queen City ISD and Timpsom ISD, just to name a few.
Each team consists of two high school anglers and a boat captain.
Information on the teams competing can be found on the Ultimate High School Fishing Tournament Facebook page or website.
