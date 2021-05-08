Part of E. Kings Hwy to be closed Saturday for sewer force main repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the morning of Saturday, May 8, city crews will be repairing one of the larger sewer force mains in Shreveport.
The repairs are expected to take between 12 and 24 hours to complete. During the repairs, the southbound lanes of East Kings Highway from East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop to the 7800 block of East Kings Highway will be closed. Northbound lanes on East Kings Highway will remain open.
The force main is currently leaking and further degradation could lead to significant and uncontrolled sewage release. The sewage will be temporarily diverted at the Stoner Lift Station into the Red River which will allow the city to make repairs.
These issues were communicated and an approved path was worked out with the local DEQ permits office.
The Red River is currently close to flood stage. The boat launch near the discharge point is closed and little to no boat traffic is expected in the area.
Environmental staff with the city will be monitoring the water quality in the river near the discharge point and downstream.
In the event of an emergency or elevated concerns, please contact the City’s Emergency Dispatch Line at 318-673-7600.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.