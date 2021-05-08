Barksdale hosts 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

BAFB (KSLA) - Thousands came to watch the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show on Barksdale Air Force Base on Saturday, May 8.
From aerial acrobats, to a Pearl Harbor re-enactment, spectators say it was an amazing show.
With rain expected Sunday, Barksdale made the decision to condense tomorrow’s show. The show will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to end before 1 p.m. Gates will still open to spectators at 9 a.m.
2nd Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Mark Dymytryszyn says people can still expect a great show Sunday.
