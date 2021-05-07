WANTED: Man accused of armed robbery of convenience store

WANTED: Man accused of armed robbery of convenience store
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery. (Source: Melvin Smith)
By Rachael Thomas | May 7, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 11:03 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers are currently searching for a man accused in an armed robbery of a convenience store.

The man reportedly walked in the store, produced a firearm, and demanded money. The clerk surrendered an undisclosed amount of money to the man.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery. (Source: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery. (Source: Melvin Smith)

The suspect is described as Black male wearing a blue jean jacket with a black hoodie underneath and black sweat pants. Investigators working the case were able to get photos of the suspect from video surveillance at the store.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 option 3, or 318-673-7373. Those with info should include CAD #21-061012 with their tip.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is searching for this man, who's accused of armed robbery. (Source: Melvin Smith)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.