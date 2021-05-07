Trial set for Bowie County man charged with attempted capitol murder

Trial set for Bowie County man charged with attempted capitol murder
Aaron Swenson, 37, of Texarkana, Ark. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | May 7, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 7:20 AM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Texas man charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.

Aaron Swenson, 37, is accused of streaming on Facebook Live while driving the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill.

Texas man set for trial June 1
Texas man set for trial June 1

The Texarkana Gazette reports that the Bowie Count District Attorney said the state will be ready to present the case to a jury on Tuesday, June 1.

Swenson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million dollars.

RELATED

Man goes on Facebook Live as he drives around allegedly threatening to ambush and execute a law officer

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.