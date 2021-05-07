Trial set for Bowie County man charged with attempted capitol murder

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A Texas man charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.
Aaron Swenson, 37, is accused of streaming on Facebook Live while driving the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill.
The Texarkana Gazette reports that the Bowie Count District Attorney said the state will be ready to present the case to a jury on Tuesday, June 1.
Swenson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million dollars.
RELATED
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.