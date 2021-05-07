Strong and severe storms possible Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week we are tracking yet another beautiful day ahead for the region! Temperatures this morning are again cool and will be rising up into the low 80s later this afternoon. While we are expecting amazing weather today, we are tracking increasing potential for strong and severe storms for your Mother’s Day afternoon. That is likely to be the start of what could be a very few days for the region with rain and thunderstorm activity possible Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures next week are also shaping up to be cool with highs likely only into the low 70s.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses as we are tracking another amazing day for the ArkLaTex. It will once again be a little cool as you head out the door with temperatures in the 50s, but we should once again reach into the low 80s by the middle of the afternoon. There will be zero humidity again today so another perfect reason to get outside and enjoy the weather!
As we go through your Mother’s Day weekend we are tracking weather that will be sliding downhill for the ArkLaTex. On Saturday we should be able to stay dry, but we are expecting increasing clouds along with rising temperatures and humidity. Highs on Saturday will stretch back up into the upper 80s. Now your Mother’s Day needs to be watched closely as severe weather potential is rising for the region. Showers during the morning hours will give way to thunderstorms during the afternoon and some of these storms could be on the strong side. The biggest concern right now is for large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Temperatures on Sunday will also be slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more unsettled weather for the region as a frontal boundary will be stalling out across the ArkLaTex. This means that through the first half of next week showers and storms will be a going a concern for the region with rain most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to all the rain expected temperatures are also trending much cooler across the region with highs likely only barely making it into the 70s through Wednesday of next week.
In meantime, please make sure to enjoy this perfect Friday!
