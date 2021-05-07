Strong and severe storms possible Mother’s Day

As we go through your Mother’s Day weekend we are tracking weather that will be sliding downhill for the ArkLaTex. On Saturday we should be able to stay dry, but we are expecting increasing clouds along with rising temperatures and humidity. Highs on Saturday will stretch back up into the upper 80s. Now your Mother’s Day needs to be watched closely as severe weather potential is rising for the region. Showers during the morning hours will give way to thunderstorms during the afternoon and some of these storms could be on the strong side. The biggest concern right now is for large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Temperatures on Sunday will also be slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s.