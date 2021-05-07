Small business grants available for Marshall businesses

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall City Commission approved the Small Business Grant Fund program to support local businesses that adapted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program was approved in October 2020.
Marshall designated $138,536.00 of the COVID-19 funds to benefit local small business owners. As of May 1, the Marshall City Council has approved 36 small business grant applications for a total of $89,948.40.
The council will consider the approval of three additional small business grants on Thursday, May 13. If these applications are approved, the remaining available funds will be $41,087.60, allowing Marshall to award 16 additional grants of $2,500 each.
Any Marshall small business owners who qualify are urged to apply. Applications will be reviewed by the Department of Community & Economic Development for eligibility and completion. Based on the review, the city staff will make recommendations for approval by the City Commission.
Qualifications include:
• Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020, and have 25 or fewer employees (with no minimum).
• Locally owned small business with a storefront or mobile food (vendor) operating inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas.
• Businesses must be sales-tax producing.
• The grant application must include paid receipts with an explanation of the purpose of the purchase.
Applications are available during business hours at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., or they can be found online on the Community and Economic Development Department homepage.
You can contact the Community & Economic Development Department at (903) 935-4456 for more information.
