Sabine Parish man arrested after nearly 2 lbs of meth, marijuana, and stolen guns seized from home

CONVERSE, La. (KSLA) - A 44-year-old man is behind bars after a drug investigation by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office narcotics team executed a search warrant at the home of John Matthew Tatum on Highway 483 in the Converse area on Thursday, May 6. Agents say they started their investigation several months ago.
During the search, agents reportedly seized the following items:
- 1.8625 lbs of meth
- 388 g of marijuana
- 23 g of synthetic marijuana
- Several smoking devices
- Measuring scales
- Three stolen firearms
Tatum was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (synthetic marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms (3 counts)
Tatum’s bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Stephen Beasley.
