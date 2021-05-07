Rain for several days beginning Sunday

Over Mother’s Day weekend, the rain will be back on the return by Sunday. There is no chance of rain Saturday and a 70% chance of rain and storms Sunday. So, Saturday is the better day for outdoor activities. Some of the storms could be on the strong side on Sunday. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly for storms that develop in the afternoon. Maybe have a home cooked meal, or move your celebration to Saturday. It’ll be a good day to be lazy inside. Temperatures will be up to the upper 80s Saturday with low humidity. By Sunday, the rain will cool temperatures down to the lower 80s.