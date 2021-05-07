Rain for several days beginning Sunday

(KSLA) - Saturday will be the last dry day for some time. Showers and storms will be likely for several days. Sunday will have storms that could turn severe in the afternoon.
This evening will be quite pleasant. There will be nothing more than just a few small passing clouds with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be very warm, but will gradually cool down. It will be in the lower 80s early this evening, then will cool to the upper 60s after sunset. If you are planning on mowing the grass, you’ll want to get that done this evening or sometime Saturday.
Tonight will remain nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than the last couple night though. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Over Mother’s Day weekend, the rain will be back on the return by Sunday. There is no chance of rain Saturday and a 70% chance of rain and storms Sunday. So, Saturday is the better day for outdoor activities. Some of the storms could be on the strong side on Sunday. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly for storms that develop in the afternoon. Maybe have a home cooked meal, or move your celebration to Saturday. It’ll be a good day to be lazy inside. Temperatures will be up to the upper 80s Saturday with low humidity. By Sunday, the rain will cool temperatures down to the lower 80s.
Monday is going back to being wet again. The little bit of hope I had for a drier day has gone away. So, I have raised the rain chance back up to 40%. There could be some lingering showers in the morning, then more should be developing and moving in later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, so it will not be too warm.
Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 50%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered. This is from a stalled cold front just to our south. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Until this cold front falls apart or moves south, we will keep the showers around. Since it will be south of the ArkLaTex, temperatures will also be a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday will still have more rain around. As of now, there is a 40% chance of rain. Most of the rain will be in the morning, but more showers will be possible in the afternoon. Anything we do see later in the day will not be as bad as earlier. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s.
Finally by Thursday and Friday I am optimistic that the rain will come to an end. I have a zero percent chance of rain for both days. Thursday will be partly cloudy, while Friday will be mostly sunny. Hopefully it stays that way. We are several days out, so it could change. Temperatures will get back up to the mid 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday.
Have a great weekend! Happy Mother’s Day to all the super, awesome moms out there!!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.