Overturned dump truck catches fire on Cross Lake Bridge

Truck overturns on I-220 and catches fire. (Source: Viewer)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | May 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 1:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An overturned truck caught fire on the Cross Lake Bridge just after noon on Friday, May 7.

According to Shreveport police, a dump truck hit the median and flipped on its side. It is currently trapped in between the bridge railings.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Another vehicle was hit by some rocks from the truck, but no injuries were reported. The truck was not carrying any hazardous material.

The wreck is impacting both directions of travel.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route of travel.

