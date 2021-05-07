Online predator arrested in Wake Village

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KSLA) - The Wake Village Police Department removed an online predator from the streets on Thursday, May 6 around 1 p.m.
Jason Roberts, 39, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested in the 200 block of Redwater Road and charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
During a separate investigation, Sergeant Todd Aultman was online using a clandestine social media account when Roberts contacted him.
Roberts believed that he was messaging a 15-year-old juvenile but was engaging in a conversation with Aultman. Within hours, Roberts was asking to meet the juvenile and engage in sexual acts. A meeting was scheduled, however, Roberts was met by the Wake Village Police Department instead of a 15-year-old juvenile.
He was taken into custody with no incident and booked into the Bi-State Justice Center where he awaits bond.
No other arrests are expected in this case, but the investigation into Roberts continues to determine if he will face additional charges.
Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Wake Village Police Department at 903-838-5580
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.