Man in hospital after being stabbed, shot
Image from the scene on Ashton Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | May 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 10:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating an incident that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Ashton Street in the Lakeside area.

Officials on the scene say they responded to a domestic dispute where a woman reportedly stabbed a man twice in the hand. Police claim as the man tried to get away, he pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm.

He was taken to Ochsner with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

