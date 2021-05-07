Man in hospital after being stabbed, shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating an incident that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Ashton Street in the Lakeside area.
Officials on the scene say they responded to a domestic dispute where a woman reportedly stabbed a man twice in the hand. Police claim as the man tried to get away, he pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm.
He was taken to Ochsner with non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.
