Man found guilty on multiple sex crime charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Baton Rouge man tried in the Caddo Court District faces a more than a life sentence after he was found guilty of five separate sex crime charges on Friday, May 7.
Gentry Elvridge Vinson, 52, faces mandatory life sentences, each to be served at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The three-man, nine-woman jury found Vinson guilty of two counts of aggravated rape, each relating to criminal acts committed in 1997 and 1999, when he raped two juvenile relatives, both under age 12 at the time.
The other charges include aggravated incest and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, a continuum from acts committed from 2000 to 2003 on one of the victims. The victim endured sexual abuse from Vinson until she was 19.
In addition to the life sentences for the rape charges, Vinson faces additional time for convictions on the other charges.
For aggravated incest, he faces a prison term, with or without hard labor, of five to 20 years, as well as a fine of up to $50,000.
For the molestation convictions, he faces five to 15 years, with or without hard labor, with the first five years to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. He also faces a fine of up to $10,000.
After five years have been served, Vinson may be eligible for parole after psychological examination, including testing, approves.
He will not be eligible to have his conviction set aside or his prosecution dismissed in accordance with Code of Criminal Procedure Article 893.
His next appearance before Judge John D. Mosely will be June 28, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.