Little Union Baptist Church to be honored with marker on Louisiana Civil Rights Trail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will unveil the third marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail on Friday, May 7.
The marker will be unveiled at Little Union Baptist Church, 1846 Milam Street, at 9 a.m.
Little Union Baptist Church was a leading church in the civil rights struggle. The church was also the where policemen attacked worshippers holding a memorial service for the young victims of the Birmingham church bombing in 1963.
Former pastor Reverend C.C. McLain was active in the civil rights movement, hosting NAACP and CORE meetings.
According to the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail website, Little Union Baptist Church and The Old Galilee Baptist Church were two of the primary meeting places for civil rights activists in Shreveport. Both churches welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a guest pastor on multiple occasions.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.