La. expands emergency COVID-19 rental assistance program to include utilities

“As we approach the summer months, we thought it was critically important to expand the program to provide assistance to Louisianans not only struggling with their rent but also struggling to pay their utilities,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Despite Louisiana’s great strides in vaccination efforts, many people still need help. Just like we encourage all Louisianans to get vaccinated, I strongly urge all renters and landlords struggling due to the financial impacts of COVID-19 to seek assistance through this program.”