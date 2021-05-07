Caddo Parish opens applications for Summer Worker Program for teens

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is once again taking applications for its Summer Worker Program.
The program is for students 16 and older and provides them with the opportunity to learn work skills while gaining exposure to local government operations.
Space in the program is limited, so those interested are encourage to apply immediately. The deadline to apply is May 21.
The program runs June 21 to Aug. 13.
Click here to learn more about the program and apply online.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.