Caddo-Bossier LSU Alumni & Fans Chapter set to host annual crawfish boil, fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo-Bossier LSU Alumni & Fans Chapter is set to host its annual crawfish boil and scholarship fundraiser Saturday, May 22.
The event will be held at East Ridge Country Club starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature crawfish, free beer, cash bar, and the chance to meet some LSU sports stars.
In attendance will be Austin Ross (2009 College World Series Championship team), Rob Smith and Chase Pittman (2007 National Championship Football team), and current head basketball coach, Will Wade.
Tickets for general admission are $35 each. Crawfish can be taken to-go (5 lbs with corn, potatoes, and a chance to win $35). A limited number of burgers will be available for those who do not want crawfish.
Raffle tickets for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an LSU football game will be for sale for $5 each of six for $20. Raffle tickets are only available for purchase at the event. There will also be auction items up for grabs.
Those who renew their chapter membership at the event will be eligible for drawings for special prizes. Membership costs $50 for an individual or $100 for a family.
“This is going to be a great event to raise scholarship funds for students from our area while enjoying some crawfish,” said Karen Peace, chapter president.
The chapter has endowed 16 academic scholarships for student from the Caddo-Bossier area at LSU. Money raised at the event will be dedicated to the chapter’s 17th scholarship, which will be named for Betsy Chandler Peatross, an avid LSU fan and longtime support of the chapter. This chapter has endowed more scholarships than any other chapter.
Anyone who cannot attend the event, but would still like to donate, may contact Peace at 318-453-4915 or keasonb@aol.com.
Click here for more information about the event. Click here to buy tickets.
