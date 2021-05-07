Arkansas to opt out of extra COVID-19 unemployment assistance

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Division of Workforce Services will be ending the state’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26.
“The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “As we emerge from COVID-19, retail and service companies, restaurants, and industry are attempting to return to prepandemic unemployment levels, but employees are as scarce today as jobs were a year ago. The $300 federal supplement helped thousands of Arkansans make it through this tough time, so it served a good purpose. Now we need Arkansans back on the job so that we can get our economy back to full speed.”
The governors of Montana and South Carolina have also opted out of the federal pandemic unemployment assistance programs.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.