Vehicle hits, kills bear on I-10 near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a bear was killed when it was hit by a vehicle on I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge line on Thursday, May 6.
Sheriff Mike Cazes said the driver of the vehicle is fine.
He added there have been more bear sightings than usual in West Baton Rouge Parish recently.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also responded to the scene of the crash.
