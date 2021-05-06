Texarkana hoping to see more tourists this summer

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - National Tourism Week kicks off the summer travel season and areas around the ArkLaTex are hoping this year will be a far cry from 2020.
The Hempstead County Melody Boys welcomed motorists on May 6 at the Arkansas Welcome Center in Texarkana. Visitor numbers were down last year due to COVID-19, but with summer near, Arkansas tourism leaders say things have already begun to pickup.
“It’s been moving quite a bit in the last couple of months we have seen lots of people come through here,” said Carol Walker with the Texarkana Welcome Center.
Walker said they are seeing nearly 900 travelers a day visit the Texarkana center and she hopes this is a sign of things to come.
“I think as the weather gets better and it gets warmer, the more people we are going to see,” said Walker.
There are 13 welcome centers in Arkansas, and the one in Texarkana is the first rest stop in the state for motorists traveling east bound on I-30.
