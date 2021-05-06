Sunny and dry now, but rain and storms back on Mother’s Day

(KSLA) - The great sunny weather will stick around for only a couple more days. Starting on Mother’s Day, we will see that rain build its way back in. Take advantage now, while it’s nice!
This evening will be perfect! A weak cold front will be pushing through, but will only bring a few clouds initially. We will not see any rain at all, so leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be pleasant, and cool steadily through the evening. We should be in the 70s, falling to the 60s after sunset.
Tonight will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. There will possibly be a couple small clouds, but those will clear away with no harm. Temperatures will be nice and cool come by Friday morning. Those temperatures will start off in the lower to mid 50s. So, once again, it may be cool enough to sleep with the window open.
Friday will also be very nice. There will not be any rain with more abundant sunshine! Temperatures will be a little warmer though, getting back to the lower 80s. The humidity will be even lower than the last couple days thanks to a weak cold front Thursday. Take advantage of this gorgeous weather by sitting outside, going to the State Fair, mowing the lawn, or running errands, because the humidity and rain chances will soon be going back up.
Over Mother’s Day weekend, the rain will be back on the return. It will not be a wash out, but just a heads up, that there could be showers and storms. As of now, I have a 0% chance Saturday and a 60% chance of rain and storms Sunday. So, Saturday is the better day for outdoor activities. Some of the storms could be on the strong side on Sunday. If you are planning anything special for your mother, (as you should) plan accordingly for storms that may pop up. Maybe have a home cooked meal, or move your celebration to Saturday. Temperatures will be up to the mid 80s, so it will be very warm again.
Monday has a chance to be on the drier side. A cold front that moves in Sunday will likely push south of the ArkLaTex and will take the rain with it. So, we could have some sunshine and low rain chances. As of now, I have lowered them to 30%. At the very least, it is trending in the right direction. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s, so it will not be too warm.
Tuesday will continue to have more rain around. Rain chances are up to 50%. All of the showers and storms that move in will be scattered and will come from a weak cold front. This will stall out over the ArkLaTex and keep the rain around. Therefore, you will need to keep that umbrella handy. Until this cold front falls apart or moves south, we will keep the showers around.
Wednesday has a chance for the rain to finally end. At least have lower rain chances. As of now, there is a 30% chance of rain. There could be a few more showers that stick around in the morning, but should move out by the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Enjoy the perfect weather while you can!
