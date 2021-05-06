State, community leaders to speak on the importance of upcoming Red River Balloon Rally

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A news conference will be held on the morning of Thursday, May 6 regarding the importance of the Red River Balloon Rally.
The event will also be host to the U.S.Team Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship.
The news conference, which started at 10 a.m., is hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. Speakers at the event will address the significance of this event to the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
The event will open with a prayer by Matt Cate, the pastor of small groups and men’s ministries of First Bossier. Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Kelly Wells will give an introduction.
Speakers at this event are:
- Stacy Brown, President, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau
- Betsy Barnes, Press Secretary & Director of Public Affairs, Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser
- Maury Sullivan, U.S. Team National Championship Director
- Dr. Julie Lessiter, Vice Chancellor, Strategic Initiatives, LSU Shreveport
- Matt Hammock, Sponsorship Manager, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission
- Molly Smith, Manager-Damage Prevention- Louisiana/Mississippi, CenterPoint Energy
- Sacha Purciful, Vice President and General Manager, KSLA News 12
- Tish Boden, General Manager Cumulus Media Shreveport
- Chris Graham, Bossier City Farmers Market
- Matt McVicar, Sportspectrum
At the end of the event, Wells will answer questions from the media.
