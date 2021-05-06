SPD investigating armed robbery; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more details about an early morning armed robbery on May 6.
Officers got the call just after 12:30 a.m. to the Circle K at the corner of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Youree Drive.
According to police, a man in a denim jacket, sweat pants and black mask held them up at gunpoint.
The gunman got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured.
Police say the gunman got away in a white vehicle with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
