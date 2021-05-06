Shreveport community expressing disappointment in city’s response to crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - So far this year, Shreveport is outpacing 2020′s record number of homicides. This prompted city officials to hold a news conference on Wednesday, May 5. Since then, many people have openly expressed their disappointment.
“There were no solutions there as far as what to do as a deterrent,” said activist Will James. “The people are getting tired. The people are getting angry. The people are tired of being scared.”
Community activist Breka Peoples shared that sentiment when she attended the conference with a sign that read “we don’t believe you.”
In response, Councilman Jerry Bowen said, “I believe us. I believe it. I just want to say that.”
On Thursday, however, Bowman apologized for that exchange.
“The intent was to say something positive,” he said.
Bowman says it will take a team effort to curb the violence in Shreveport.
“The solutions are complex, and they’ll take more than local politicians to be involved. We need media personalities, neighborhood groups, activists,” he said.
Will James fears that his city leaders are becoming broken records, rather than taking action.
“They had this press conference four months ago. What was done then to fix the situation?” he asked.
However, the city has made some attempts to find solutions. Last month, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins visited a real-time crime center in New Orleans. Plus, city leaders announced a community meeting in at the Skybox on May 18.
Bowman recommended more cameras and lighting in the city, license plate readers and regularly locked up guns and other weapons.
