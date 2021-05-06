Report: Josh Duggar granted release Thursday; hefty list of stipulations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former reality television star from Northwest Arkansas arrested last week on suspicion of federal child pornography-related charges was granted release Wednesday by a federal judge.
According to content partner KARK, U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock granted the release for Josh Duggar as early as Thursday but set a series of stipulations in the case.
Some of the stipulations including home custody with GPS monitoring, reporting to a probation officer, no possession of the internet or electronics and contact allowed with his children as long as his wife is present.
Duggar was indicted for one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for both counts, KARK reported.
The trial for Duggar is scheduled to start in early July.
