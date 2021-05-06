Oklahoma man killed in pedestrian crash in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a man was killed in a pedestrian crash on LA 1148 west of LA 1 near Plaquemine in Iberville Parish around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
Troopers identified the man as Tyler Schaffer, 22, of Broken Bow, Okla.
They said the investigation up to this point shows Schaffer was walking in a lane of LA 1148 and was hit by a 2006 Honda Accord. They added he was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP reported blood samples were taken from Schaffer and the driver of the car. The samples were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
