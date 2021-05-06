National Day of Prayer locations in Bossier Parish

Several churches are hosting events for the National Day of Prayer 2021. (Source: Gray News)
By Alex Onken | May 6, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:42 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - Thursday, May 6 is the National Day of Prayer.

Below are locations in Bossier Parish that are participating in the day’s events.

Benton

  • Believers Worship Center, Highway 3, noon – 2 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church, 201 Bellevue, 7 – 9 a.m.
  • Benton United Methodist, 4615 Palmetto, 9:30 a.m.

Bossier City

  • First United Methodist, 201 John Wesley Blvd. (flag pole), Noon
  • Christ the King, 425 McCormick St., 7:15 a.m. Morning Prayer, 7:30 Rosary, and 8:15 Mass
  • Bellaire Baptist, 1210 Bellaire Blvd. (Main Campus), 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Haughton

  • Central Assembly of God, 700 Highway 80, Noon

